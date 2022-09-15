CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District announced Wednesday that it will be using proceeds from its annual fundraiser to donate to the victims of the Freeport house explosion.

The fire department said instead of raising money at it’s Feather Party on September 17th to purchase new equipment, it will “donate proceeds to the Bawinkel family, who had two family members gravely injured in a house explosion on 9/13/2022.”

The annual Feather Party will be held at the Cedarville Fire Protection District, 245 N. Stephenson Street, with dinner served between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., with games to follow.

Crews were called to a home in the 4000 block of US Business 20 near Harlem Center Road around 8 p.m. for reports of an entire house on fire. Debris from the explosion littered nearby roads as crews worked to block traffic on the busy highway.

The Freeport Rural Fire Department said the occupants of the home, a man and woman, had been helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby by the time firefighters arrived.

Officials said the residents were taken to FHN Hospital and then airlifted to a Rockford hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.