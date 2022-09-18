CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District held their annual “Feather Party” on Saturday, but it was a little different this year.

They will be giving all of the funds to victims of a house explosion that happened earlier this week in Freeport, instead of putting the proceeds towards new equipment.

“They lost everything. I mean, their house was totally destroyed and they almost lost their lives,” said Cedarville Fire Captain Doug Broge. “They’re in serious condition, so we just decided to go for it and try to get the community behind. So far, the outpouring of support has been really big. We’ve had a lot of donations.”

The fire department made their annual fundraiser bigger and open to more people. There was food, blackjack and poker games to partake in.