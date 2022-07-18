FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport voters will decide who will run the City in the November election, as the city’s “home rule” is up for a vote.

The Freeport City Council voted on Monday night to put a referendum question on the ballot. Census data showed that Freeport’s population dropped to below 25,000 people, meaning the city must ask its citizens if they want to continue “home rule” or not.

A “home rule” city is allowed to choose their own form of government and create boards and commissions which they feel is needed. They have flexibility in setting the rate of property and personal taxes. Otherwise, Freeport will follow a state code decided by state lawmakers.

The election is November 8.