FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Frontline healthcare workers were recognized for putting others first during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It took place outside of the Stephenson Street entrance of Freeport’s FHN Memorial Hospital. Organizers extended an invitation was extended to all healthcare workers, first responders and community members. Those frontline employees were honored for protecting the community’s safety.

The goal was to help with healing that goes beyond the physical effects of the pandemic.

“I think a service allows the community to come together and to regroup and gather, and start that healing process by realizing that they are not alone,” said Sean Huguenin, spiritual care coordinator and chaplain at FHN Memorial Hospital. “Many people have gone though many different ways, but everybody here and was here today all went though the same trauma, trial throughout this pandemic.”

Clinicians from the FHN Family Counseling Center were available to speak with individuals after the event.