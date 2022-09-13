FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A busy Freeport road was closed after a reported house explosion Tuesday night.

Crews were called to a building west of Business 20 near Harlem Church Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a fire. A large amount of flames were coming from the structure.

There was no word on any injuries at the time of this writing. Business 20 west of Lily Creek Road to Ayp Road is shutdown until further notice. Residents should avoid the area as crews continue to put out the fire.

DEVELOPING…