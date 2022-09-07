ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the occupant of an apartment was robbed at gunpoint after a suspect, identified as Drean Mcgee, 30, entered the residence and demanded money and the victim’s cell phone.

According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. Waddell Avenue at 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police said Mcgee was arrested a short time later near the intersection of W. Galena Avenue and W. Warren Avenue.

He was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Residential Burglary, and Theft.

Mcgee was booked into the Stephenson County Jail.