FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times after large fight in the area of W. Pleasant Street and S. Beaver Avenue Thursday night.

According to Freeport Police, officers responded to the area around 9:18 p.m. after receiving a report that a large group of people were fighting in the area, and shots were heard in the 600 block of W. Pleasant.

At the scene, police said they found a car which had crashed into another parked car. Inside was the victim, who had been shot multiple times, police said.

He was taken to Freeport Memorial and then flown to a hospital in Rockford.

Police say the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at 815-235-8222.