FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say Jamar Mayfield, 35, turned himself in to police in Georgetown, South Carolina, for the murder of Daqauveon Jackson on June 19th.

According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19th, after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Police learned the shooting happened in the unit block of North Greenfield Drive, and say the shooting was the result of an argument between Jackson and a person he knew.

Mayfield surrendered to Georgetown Police on Tuesday, July 26th.

He is charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

He is awaiting extradition to Stephenson County.