FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said two teens, 15 and 17, were arrested Thursday after they investigated a report of a person who may have been armed with a handgun.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Avon Avenue around 5 p.m. and, as a result, arrested the pair.

The two teens were charged with Felony Possession of a Handgun by someone Under the Age of 18 and Felony Possession of a Firearm without Required Firearm Owners’ ID.

Police said four guns were found in the investigation.

The juveniles were detained at the Kane County Juvenile Center.