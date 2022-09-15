FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens — ages 14 and 15 — in a car stolen from Rockford after they led police on a chase and crashed into an embankment.

According to police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th officers tried to stop the vehicle near W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue, where it struck a concrete barrier at the Circle K gas station at W. Galena Avenue and West Avenue.

The car then continued north on IL Route 26, police said, until it crashed into the embankment. The driver, 14, and the rear passenger, 15, got out and ran. Police chased them on foot and were able to arrest them.

Police said the driver was wanted on a Winnebago County warrant and the rear passenger was in possession of a firearm.

The rear passenger was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Firearm Owners Identification, and Resisting Arrest.

The front passenger, 14, remained in the car and was detained. The Stephenson County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing charges for the driver and front passenger, police said.