FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport’s Krape Park has turned into an art showcase for the past 15 years, and Sunday was no different.

The Freeport Park District and Art Museum joined forces to put on “Art in the Park.” Festival goers got the chance to see works from local artist, as well as partake in free activities for kids.

Jessica Modica, executive director of the Freeport Art Museum, said that she was excited to keep up the tradition.

“What I really like about this year’s event, and it’s something that we truly strive for every year, is we have some new artists that are joining us this year and we have a good number of returning artists,” Modica said. “And, we always have a wide variety of art that people can expect to see.”

Modica said that they get between 3,000-4,000 people for the one-day art festival.