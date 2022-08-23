FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home.

Walnut Acres has faced several funding shortfalls in the past. The facility was the focus for the Stephenson County Board Tuesday night. Board members approved an interfund loan, which is when one fund in the county’s budget borrows from another fund.

The expectation is it will be paid by the end of the year.

“Walnut Acres is a county-owned nursing home, one of the last few remaining here in the State of Illinois,” said Casey Anthony, chairperson of the Stephenson County Nursing Home Committee.

Walnut Acres Nursing Home is owned by Stephenson County, and board members approved a resolution Tuesday night to financially support the facility through an interfund loan.

“There was an amendment that did get passed to provide some accountability for the nursing home, if they aren’t able to repay that by the end of the year,” Anthony said. “In which the case would be the chairmen would send out for an RFP to list the home for sale again, which we’ve gone through that process.”

Despite the approval, some are still not on board with the plan.

“Well, there’s still a group on the county board that believes that, because the nursing home isn’t a statutorily obligated thing to operate and to function, that we shouldn’t be in that business,” Anthony said.

Anthony continues to disagree. She said that residents want to see the nursing home stay, even offering to pay more in taxes.

“I got calls to see if even we could raise that, which we can’t because we’re at the maximum right now, but that’s how much people want this to continue in our community,” Anthony said.

The county has also hired a management company to get Walnut Acres back on track. The nursing home is currently being project to be in the positive by the end of the year, according to Anthony.