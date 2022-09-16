FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — One person and three dogs are dead after a Friday morning house fire in Freeport.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Fire Chief Scott Miller said that they got the call that a father and adult son were inside the home. The son had already gotten out when firefighters arrived, so they went in to get the 72-year-old father, who they pulled out a window.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Miller said that there were not working smoke detectors in the home.

“There was no audible alarm being sounded with all the smoke and fire that was involved here,” Miller said. “Again, we’d like to get the word out that make sure you have working smoke detectors in your dwelling.”

Miller believes that the family was renting the home. The state fire marshal is helping the department with the investigation.