PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded.

New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day.

The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of Freeport warned that there are still many secondary roads covered in water or damaged from the flood.