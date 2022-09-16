FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Freeport residents were arrested Friday for reportedly planning to sell drugs.

The Freeport Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police State Line Area Narcotics Team, served 12 felony arrest warrants in the culmination of drug investigations.

Alexander Dickens, 52, was arrested for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was found to have cocaine during his arrest. A search of his residence was completed, and he was additionally charged with Unlawful Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance Cocaine and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with intent to Deliver.

Laura Gale, 48, was also arrested for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. She was found to have a controlled substance during her arrest, and she was additionally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The suspect listed below were all arrested for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance: