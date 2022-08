FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several streets in the City of Freeport were still underwater on Wednesday after heavy rain hit the area for multiple days.

In response to the high water levels, the Red Cross is giving out “Flood Clean Up Kits” to those that have been impacted by the weather. The kits are being given out at St. John United Church of Christ, 1010 S. Park Blvd.

The Red Cross will be handing the kits out from 12-3 p.m. Wednesday and from 3-6 p.m. Thursday.