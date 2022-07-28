FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Behavioral health provider Rosecrance held an open house for its new Freeport facility on Thursday.

The new clinic is located on South Galena Avenue, next to Aquin High School.

Rosecrance offers care for those with mental health and substance abuse issues.

After a year in the making, administrators said they are excited to get to expand their services to Freeport.

“We’re here to help the local community, a community that otherwise did not have substance disorder resources and has very limited mental health resources. We’re here to help the community with these things. So, we want to make sure the community knows that we are here,” said outpatient supervisor, Jami Ditto.

Rosecrance said it has served more than 50,000 people last year across its locations in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.