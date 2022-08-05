FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A touch-tank featuring live ocean animals attracted hundreds of visitors to Freeport Public Library on Thursday.

The library estimates 400 people participated in the event, brought by the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium of Dubuque, Iowa, called “Ocean Odyssey: Sharks!”

The event, at 100 E Douglas Street, was designed to highlight the importance of sharks in ocean ecosystems.

Visitors were able to reach into a shark-filled tank and touch the epaulette sharks on display. Epaulette sharks are a species of carpet shark found in shallow waters in Australia and New Guinea.

Based on the success of the program, the library says it intends to partner with the museum again in the future.