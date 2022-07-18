CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect(s) who vandalized the Cedarville Baptist Church with profane messages last week.

Police said they received a report of the vandalism on Thursday, July 14th around 8:17 a.m.

Deputies were told the crime happened overnight and the vandals had spray painted profanity on two portions of the church.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-847-7669 or the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252.