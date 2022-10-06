FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Jessee Entler, 33, in connection with a home invasion involving a 77-year-old victim.

According to the Freeport Police Department, the crime happened in the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspects entered the house through an unlocked door. They then battered the victim and stole cash and two items from the residence, police said.

The victim did not require medical attention, authorities said.

Police said that the victim claims to know the attackers, and two “persons of interest” are being investigated for the crime.

Entler was arrested Wednesday night and charged with Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, and Theft.

He is being held in the Stephenson County Jail.