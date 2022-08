FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire investigators are looking into a “suspicious” fire inside a Freeport home Friday morning.

The Freeport Fire Department was called to a home on S. Blackhawk Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a reported fire. The flames caused heavy damage to the house, but no one was found inside.

Officials say they believe it was a vacant home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.