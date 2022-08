FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation.

The house, which is on Douglas Street, has been a topic of discussion for destruction in the past. The community reportedly had a meeting sometime ago to tear the house down, according to one neighbor.

Freeport Fire Chief Scott Miller said that they are going to demolish the house, and that the department is getting emergency authorization to do so.