FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed in Freeport Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of Ordway and Nursery around 11:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire, according to the Freeport Police Department. The 29-year-old female was located, and she later died at FHN hospital from a gunshot wound.

A 24-year-old female was also injured in the shooting. She was transported to FHN by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is believed to be gang related, according to police. Any information should be given to the Freeport Police Department, (815) 235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.