FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — For the first time since the pandemic began, Classic Cinema’s Lindo Theatre in Freeport is ready to open its doors.

The movie theater plans to fire up its projectors on April 15th, 2021.

The theater closed last spring due to Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigations.

The cinema’s staff say the theater will enforce current safety precautions to keep customers safe and healthy.

AMC theaters in Rockford and Machesney Park reopened in January.