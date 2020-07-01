Frequent bus passenger buys ice cream for RMTD workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local bus passenger goes above and beyond to give back to Rockford Mass Transit drivers in a sweet way.

Austin Nelson is a former paratrasnit rider who would often ride RMTD buses. Over the years, He developed good relationships with the drivers. Nelson decided to raise money to help all Rockford Mass Transit workers by selling bracelets.

He was able to raise $400 and with that money, RMTD bought its employees ice cream.

Bus operator Norman Dorsche was just one of many who received the sweet treat from Nelson.

“It is a great thing because we appreciate that. We just appreciate what people do for us you know, it makes our day,” Dorsch said.

The executive director at RMTD also gave credit where it was due.

Thank you to Austin for stepping up and doing what he did to raise funds and allow us to do something nice for folks and allowing him to be a part of it is really great,” explained Executive Director Michael Stubbe.

Nelson says that giving ice cream was the least thing he can do to show his appreciation.

“I feel happy. I feel blessed to hand out ice cream. I thought’ I’m going to come down here and hand out ice cream to support the front line workers of the RMTD,'” Nelson said.

