Friday COVID-19 update: 595 new cases, 77 deaths in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 595 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Friday, including 77 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County: 2 males 30s, 4 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

– DeKalb County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s

– Henry County: 1 female 50s

– Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s

– McHenry County: 1 male 80s

– Morgan County: 1 male 40s

– Peoria County: 1 female 70s

– Union County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 131,198 cases, including 6,260 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,774 specimens for a total of 1,147,101. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 5–June 11 is 4%.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

