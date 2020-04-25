Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Rockford teen charged with drug dealing at Fairgrounds Valley housing development
Top Stories
Schnucks customers raise $250,000 for local frontline workers
Rockford healthcare expert explains do’s and don’ts of wearing a face mask
Video
Rockford Rescue Mission asks for donations of cleaning supplies after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Rock House Kids receives $30,000 donation for new kitchen
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Senior Salute
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bears draft Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson in second round
Top Stories
The Bears bolster the tight end spot with Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet
Packers believe it could take some time before Love is ready to contribute
Gabe Attanasio Hired to Lead Rockford’s Women’s Soccer Program
VanVleet staying open-minded about whether or not the NBA season will resume
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
We Are Open
Stateline Restaurant Guide
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday Night Science Fare 4/24
News
by:
Brittany Toolis
Posted:
Apr 24, 2020 / 10:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 24, 2020 / 10:07 PM CDT