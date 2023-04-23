Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department was called to AMC Showplace 16 around 11 p.m. on Saturday April 22nd for smoke in the lobby of the building.

Authorities say fire crews arrived within five minutes of the call to find the alarm system activated and people evacuating the building. Firefighters found an extinguished fire in the cooking fryer of the concession stand.

Authorities say theater staff has put out the fire. The fire damage was contained to the cooking fryer. Fire crews used portable fans and an 8-fan truck to clear smoke from the theater.

The fire incident report lists the cause of the fire was deemed accidental. No one was hurt and the damages are estimated at $2,500.