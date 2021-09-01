FTC investigating McDonald’s continuous McFlurry machine breakdown

(WTVO) — According to The Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s popular milkshake, combined with candy and cookies, has had trouble as an available option across the country. Many fans of the fast food restaurant have been complaining for years and been looking for answers. Now the Federal Trade Commission is getting involved.

After the FTC talked to multiple franchisees of the company, it was found that the machine was too complicated for a lot of employees and too difficult to fix after breakdowns.

Even some McDonald’s franchise owners paid their employees for ice cream machine training, but it wasn’t enough to fix this problem for one of the biggest national fast food chains.

“The ice cream machine was so over-engineered it was silly. Sometimes simple is just better.” Said Jim Lewis, Former McDonald’s restaurant owner in New York.

According to the report, the FTC wants to learn how suppliers and equipment are reviewed and whether or not restaurant owners are allowed to work on the machines in their own stores.