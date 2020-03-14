Gambling suspended at Illinois casinos

Chicago, Ill. (WTVO) – State casinos have been forced to suspend gambling operations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Illinois Gaming Board ordered all ten casinos to halt operations for two weeks, starting March 16th.

“The public health of patrons, casino employees, IGB staff, and others is of paramount importance,” said the Illinois Gaming Board in a statement. “The Board is continuously monitoring developments and will update licensees and the public as frequently as possible.”

IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter said he’ll review the situation and decide if the suspension needs to be extended.