Garbage alley collection to resume in Rockford where possible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Garbage alley collection will resume this week for alleys that are serviceable in Rockford.

Right now, the city says ice is still making it difficult in many alleys. There may be delays in those where conditions haven’t improved yet.

The city says those who are impacted can continue to place garbage curbside.

