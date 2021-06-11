Garbage truck knocks down Loves Park power lines, starts yard fire

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called out to extinguish a grass fire in Loves Park on Friday afternoon after a garbage truck knocked down three utility poles, officials said.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of E. Riverside Blvd around 1:45 p.m.







Authorities said the driver of the garbage truck was not injured, and waited in the truck until the fire department could confirm power to the lines had been turned off.

ComEd says 233 customers are affected by a power outage due to the accident.