ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers shouldn’t expect to see gas prices drop for the Fourth of July weekend, according to GasBuddy.

The organization says the national average for a gallon of gas is expected to be $3.11 during the holiday, nearly 45% higher than this time last year.

Experts say prices at the pump are expected to remain above $3 a gallon for most of the summer, because more people will be hitting the road for summer activities.