MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport.

According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of Energy, took a Vera Bradley suitcase valued at $2,325 from the luggage return at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on September 16th.

According to the criminal complaint, Brinton was seen on surveillance video grabbing the suitcase, removing the ID tag, and then quickly leaving the area.

Police said Brinton was observed using the bag during at least two other trips, on September 18th and October 9th.

“If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don’t have any clothes for another individual,” Brinton told law enforcement. “That was my clothes when I opened the bag.”

Brinton called police two hours later and confessed to not being “completely honest.”

“DEFENDANT said when they opened the bag at the hotel, they realized it was not theirs,” the court filings stated. “DEFENDANT got nervous people would think they stole the bag and did not know what to do. DEFENDANT stated they left the clothes from the bag inside the drawers in the hotel room,” the probable cause statement reads.

Brinton was charged with felony theft of moveable property without consent. If convicted, Brinton could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Brinton, a graduate of MIT with dual master’s degrees in nuclear engineering and technology, has also been an activist for Global Zero and the gay and transgender suicide prevention organization, The Trevor Project, and has advocated against gay conversion therapy, and previously advised President Donald Trump on nuclear waste matters, according to The Washington Examiner.

Brinton has raised eyebrows on social media for his open advocacy of sexual fetishism and expressed enthusiasm for “puppy play,” a sexual “kink” involving role-playing as animals, in a post in the student newspaper at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2017.