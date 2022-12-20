(WTVO) — “General Hospital” star Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55, according to PEOPLE.

Eddy starred as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the long-running daytime ABC TV soap opera, starting in 2006.

She also appeared in films such as Barbershop, Inspector Gadget, V/H/S/99, and Pee Wee’s Big Holiday.

Her death was announced by friend and fellow actress Octavia Spencer on Instagram: “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel.”

Her passing was later confirmed by “General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini, on Twitter: “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

No cause of death was given.