PASADENA, Calif. (WTVO) — Haley Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on the long running ABC soap opera “General Hospital,” has been arrested for DUI after allegedly causing a major crash on California freeway.

According to TMZ, Pullos swerved, drove over a dividing barrier, and into oncoming traffic on the 134 Freeway at the Orange Grove exit on April 29th, colliding with another car at 60 mph.

The Pasadena Fire Department reported that one person was trapped in their car following the crash. According to the police report, that person was Pullos, who punched a firefighter and yelled, “This is a $400 f***ing shirt” as he tried to assess her injuries.

Police found cannabis edibles and mini-bottles of tequila in Pullos’ car, the report said.

Pullos was arrested at the hospital and charged with felony Driving Under the Influence. The police report added that she fought hospital staff and had to be sedated, TMZ reported.

The driver of the second car was “hospitalized with major injuries.”