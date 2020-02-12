Gerber accepting submissions for next ‘spokesbaby’

(WTVO) — The childhood food company Gerber is conducting a nationwide search to find the new Gerber baby.

If your child wins, they will become the 2020 Gerber ambassador and $25,000.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we’re extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we’ve celebrated and to continue Gerber’s long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka said, according to CNN.

Submitted photos will be judged based on visual appeal, expressiveness, and consistency with Gerber’s “Anything for Baby” mission. Children must be younger than 4 to qualify.

Photo submissions can be made through February 21st.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

