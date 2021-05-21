Get a vaccine shot, receive free food

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is handing out vouchers for food at one of the area’s food trucks in exchange for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S Central Ave, served as a vaccination site on Friday, where the first 100 people to get the shot received the vouchers.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) partnered with the health department in the hopes of inspiring those between ages 12 and mid-30’s to roll up their sleeves.

“We feel what is good for our residents is good for our visitors, so we partnered with the health department as well as the Rockford Park District to pull these events together to get the community out to get vaccinated,” said RACVB executive assistant Kara Davis.

On Saturday, the free “Food, Music and Shots” vaccination event is being held at the former Sandy Hollow K-Mart. The first 300 people will receive a $5 voucher to eat at a food truck at the event.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.