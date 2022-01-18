Ghislaine Maxwell no longer fighting to keep eight ‘John Does’ secret

(WTVO) — Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell will reportedly stop fighting keep the names of eight ‘John Does’ silent.

Maxwell will now leave it up to the court to decide if the names will be released, according to CNN. The names come from a 2015 defamation case, where Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed that Maxwell aided in Jeffery Epstein’s sexual abuse of her while she was a minor.

“After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93 and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,” said Laura Menninger, Maxwell’s attorney. “Each of the listed Does has counsel who have ably asserted their own respective privacy rights. Ms. Maxwell therefore leaves it to this Court to conduct the appropriate review.”

Maxell was found guilty on five of six federal charges back in December. The charge’s, including sex trafficking of a minor, are connected to Jeffery Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004. She faces up to 65 years in prison.