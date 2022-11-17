SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (WTVO) — Actress Kymberly Herrin, best known for appearing as the “Dream Ghost” girl in a scene with Dan Aykroyd in the 1984 movie Ghostbusters, has died. She was 65.

Daily Mail reported the news on Wednesday. Although her cause of death has not been revealed, according to the Santa Barbara News-Press, her family has asked for donations to be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society for research and prevention of breast cancer.

Herrin was a Playboy Playmate who graced two covers for the magazine before starring in several videos for the band ZZ Top.

She had a minor role in the opening sequence of Romancing the Stone, and also appeared in the Patrick Swayze movie Road House.

According to her obituary, Herrin “lived aboard and sailed on a 75-foot yacht for several years, along the California Coast, through the Panama Canal, in the Sea of Cortez, in Baja and into the Caribbean.”

“She was a lifelong Santa Barbara resident and a beautiful woman inside and out,” her obituary reads.

She died on October 28th, 2022.