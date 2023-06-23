MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A crew working on eliminating invasive carp populations in the Illinois River got a shock this week when they netted a 109 pound monster.

According to the Illinois River Biological Station, the whopper was caught near Morris.

Photo: Illinois River Biological Station

“This 109# carp won’t be causing any more problems for native fish and mussels! This fish was caught a day after the same crew caught a 90# fish in the same location,” the wildlife agency wrote on Facebook.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has identified species such as Invasive Carp (formerly “Asian Carp”) and Black Carp as a threat to Illinois waterways because of their ability to reproduce quickly and dominate waterway’s food chain, killing off other species of fish.

Officials say although black carp have been caught in the Illinois River, the probability of catching them in large numbers remains relatively low.