(The Hill) — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) is bringing her home state to D.C. in the form of a massive taxidermied moose that cleared its own path through the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday.

Shaheen’s staffers set up “Marty the Moose” in her office ahead of her “Experience New Hampshire” event later in the day meant to showcase what the state has to offer, featuring multiple state businesses and products.

Photos showed the giant stuffed moose being rolled into Shaheen’s office on a cart as it attracted stares from staffers and journalists in the Capitol.

Shaheen said in a statement that “Experience New Hampshire” is meant to showcase small businesses on a “national stage” to other leaders of the country. Other members of the New Hampshire delegation, including Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) and Democratic Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas were also leading the event.

“From our world-famous maple syrup to our White Mountain tourist offerings, a broad spectrum of New Hampshire’s entrepreneurial spirit will be showcased to policy makers and industry leaders,” Shaheen said in a statement. “I thank the New Hampshire State Society for bringing the Granite State to Washington and making this event an annual success. I’m looking forward to seeing Granite State businesses at the reception this year.”

“New Hampshire has incredible places to visit and local goods to offer,” Hassan said in her own statement. “It is a pleasure to showcase the Granite State in our nation’s capital and also help our local businesses and organizations grow and thrive. I look forward to this special event where guests get a taste of the very best of New Hampshire.”

Moose can be seen in the northern parts of the United States anywhere from New England to Washington, as well as in Canada. They live in every county in New Hampshire with a statewide population of about 3,300, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.