Gill narrowly wins republican nomination for Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) – Two republicans faced off for a chance to become the new State’s Attorney, but only one could win.

David Gill will represent the republicans in the November election.

Gill promised to curb crime by ensuring stiff sentences are given to convicted criminals. He told Eyewitness News in February that would send a message to the community.

“That type of behavior isn’t going to be tolerated within this community,” said Gill.

Gill also wants to create programs that engage at-risk youth before they become career criminals.

“We have to make connections, serious in-roads within the juvenile justice system, to divert children, as early as we possibly can, out of the system into therapeutic settings.”

Gill will face Paul Carpenter (D) in the November election. Carpenter ran unopposed in the primary.

Current State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross chose not to run for the position after replacing Joe Bruscato, who became a 17th judicial circuit court judge in the November 2018 election.