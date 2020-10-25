Giovanni’s restaurants close to help stop the spread of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One local restaurant group is closing its doors willingly as many others are left questioning Region 1’s COVID-19 bar and restaurant restrictions.

Alchemy and Legacy, the two restaurants inside Giovanni’s Convention Center located at 610 N. Bell School Road in Rockford, will be closed temporarily beginning on Monday.

This includes take-out services.

In a press release, owners cite the need to protect workers and the public amid the spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the area.

“Due to increasing rates of COVID-19 in the Northern Illinois region, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the Giovanni’s facility and restaurants,” said Al Castrogiovanni, one of Giovanni’s owners. “Our employees and loyal customers are our family, and we must put their health and safety first.”

Restaurant officials say they will be inviting the public to “a new level of taste” “GIO Events,” now accepting Thanksgiving To-go orders, as well as “Alchemy Eats,” which they call “a new business providing chef-style meals at home.”

Those interested can call 815-222-1758 to order or for more information.

Giovanni’s has been in business for more than 40 years.

