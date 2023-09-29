(WTVO) — Even Girl Scout cookies are getting more expensive.

Some chapters of the Girl Scouts have been announcing price increases of the cookies in an effort to meet their budgets.

The Girl Scouts Heart of Hudson in New York told parents this week that they will be charging $6 a box this year, up from $5 last year.

Some cookies, including S’mores and Toffee-tastic, have already demanded a $6 price, but now Thin Mints, Samoas, and other cookies will increase as well.

The troop said higher costs for the chapter and the cookie supplier, Little Brown Bakers, accounted for the increase.

“Each of our 111 Girl Scout councils sets local Girl Scout Cookie prices based on several factors,” a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of the USA told CNN. “In some instances, councils are faced with the tough decision to raise the prices, though prices have remained steady in many areas for a number of years.”