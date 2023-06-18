ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police are working to determine who stabbed a young girl and who shot a man sometime over the weekend.

Rockford Police first reported the incidents around 4 a.m. Sunday. They said someone stabbed a girl in the 100 block of Royal Avenue. About two miles away, in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue, they said someone shot a 34-year-old man. Police are calling these “separate” incidents. They did not say what time each incident occurred.

At last check, both victims were getting treatment in the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information on either of these incidents can reach out to Rockford Police or submit an anonymous tip via the Tip 411 app.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.