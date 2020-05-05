Giving Tuesday moved up amid financial need during COVID-19 crisis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Usually Giving Tuesday is associated with the holiday season. But with greater needs than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual day has been moved up to help local organizations.

“This is only the second time I’ve been here in four and half years where we’ve run out of food where out pantry didn’t have much left,” explained Stephanie Lauer, the Director at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is just one of many organizations taking part of Giving Tuesday.

The evolving holiday is also a way to thank essential workers, one local nonprofit president says.

“It’s more for unity and support for communities in other words we are doing okay but we want to make sure that everybody in our community is okay as well,” Lauer added.

The sanctuary turned to social media to ask for donations for the first since the pet food pantry is empty–the first in a long time. Laurer says they set a goal of $1,000 that she estimates will get them through the rest of the stay-at-home order.

The Untied Way of Rock River Valley is using the day to honor our local heroes. Paul Logli, the President, says it is important to not only recognize doctors, nurses, and first responders but all of the essential workers.

“It’s people like delivery workers, truck drivers, grocery store clerks and checkout people that daily are in contact with, if you work in retail you are in daily contact with people,” Logli said.

Logli says simple gestures like just being nice or donating a meal can go a long day.

“In times like these it bring outs the best in people and whether it’s continuing your work or helping out a neighbor or looking out for an elderly person, thanking a person who delivers a package let’s bring out the best in all of us and to us that’s the importance of a good giving,” Logli added.

No amount or gesture is too little. Whether it’s buying a gift card or just leaving a positive review on your favorite local store’s website, everything helps.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

