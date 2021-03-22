Glock disguised as nerf gun seized in North Carolina man’s arrest

NEWTON, N.C. (WTVO) — Authorities in North Carolina made a unusual discovery while performing a search warrant.

On Wednesday, officers with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department, and the Newton Police Department served a warrant at a home after gathering evidence of narcotics possession at the residence.

Investigators seized cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana. Investigators also seized approximately $2,300.00 in US currency and 20 firearms.







One of these weapons included a converted Glock model 19 pistol that was altered to resemble a toy Nerf gun.

Police say while the weapon was not illegal, they are typically taken away when felony amounts of drugs are found.

Damien Alonzo Burch was arrested and charged with Felonious Possession of Cocaine, Felonious Possession of Mushrooms, and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.