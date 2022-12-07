DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — General Motors and Ford have each recently announced plans to install tens of thousands of electric vehicle charging stations at dealer locations nationwide.

General Motors said Wednesday that 1,000 dealers have enrolled in the program, which hopes to give access to fast charging stations in rural and urban communities.

GM dealers can receive up to 10 19.2-kilowatt Level 2 charging stations from charging provider Flo, which will be made available to all EV customers, not just those driving a Chevy, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac electric vehicle.

EV charging is typically rated in three power levels:

Level 1 charger, runs off a standard household 120V AC outlet, and adds approximately 7 miles of range per hour;

Level 2 charger, requires a 240V AC household outlet, and can add between 17-50 miles of range per hour, depending on the station’s power supply;

Level 3 fast chargers use direct current fast charging (DCFC), which can add a hundred miles of range in minutes, depending upon the capabilities of the vehicle.

Many GM dealers have already installed either Level 2 or Level 3 chargers at dealerships that service electric vehicles, but the new program will allow the chargers to be used by the public.

GM is transitioning its entire portfolio to electric vehicles, with the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, Equinox, Blazer, Silverado, Cadillac Lyriq and Celestiq, the GMC Hummer, and more on the horizon.

Additionally, GM has also partnered with EVgo to invest nearly $750 million to build out 500 Level 3 public charging infrastructure at Pilot Flying J locations along the nation’s highways.

According to Electrek, Ford also announced its new EV dealer network charging program, of which 1,920 dealerships are reportedly participating, which the company says will represent one of the largest Level 3 DC fast-charging networks in the U.S.

Ford currently offers the electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, with other offerings promised in the future.

All of the aforementioned chargers will use the industry standard J1772 plug connector.

Currently, Tesla has over 1,500 Supercharger stations across the country, but the company’s chargers use a proprietary plug connector.

Competitor EVgo has more than 850 DCFC stations and Electrify America boasts over 800, each company using the J1772 standard plug.

CNN reports that currently there are 43,000 charging stations in America, with that number to more than double once GM and Ford’s networks come online.