DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — General Motors on Thursday announced it will join rival Ford Motor Company in partnering with Tesla to allow its electric vehicles to charge on the Supercharger network.

According to CNBC, the deal will allow GM’s vehicles to access 12,000 Tesla Superchargers using an adapter through its own EV charging apps.

GM and Ford have announced that they will replace the current Combined Charging System (CCS) with Teslas’s proprietary connector (North American Charging Standard, or NACS) on their vehicles, beginning in 2025.

The quest to establish a format standard has become a “VHS vs Betamax” struggle within the electric vehicle industry.

Most electric vehicles sold, aside from those made by Tesla, use the CCS connector as standard. Only the Nissan Leaf uses the CHAdeMO connector.

However, sales of Telsa EVs dwarf those sold by other manufacturers, outside of China.

GM CEO Mary Barra announced the partnership on a Twitter Spaces discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers,” Barra said in a statement. “Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard.”

She added, “GM will also integrate the Tesla Supercharger Network into its vehicle and mobile apps, helping drivers quickly and easily locate, pay for, and initiate charging at available Tesla Superchargers.”

GM has already produced the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Bolt EUV (both to be discontinued this year), the Cadillac Lyriq, and the GMC Hummer EV, but has multiple models in its future lineup, starting with the Chevy Equinox EV, Chevy Blazer EV, and Chevy Silverado EV.

In a Twitter Spaces discussion with Ford CEO Jim Farley last week, Musk said he didn’t want Tesla’s network to be a “walled garden” and wanted to use it to support sustainable transportation.

Tesla says it has around 45,000 Supercharger connectors worldwide at 4,947 charging stations.

At first, current generation EVs produced by General Motors brands Chevrolet, Buick, and Hummer, will have to use an adapter to connect to the Supercharger network. Barra said adapters would be provided to current GM EV owners early next year.

Tesla has already begun installing a “Magic Dock” CCS-to-Tesla adapter on many of its Supercharger stations nationwide.

Tesla’s Supercharger network is the second largest in the US behind ChargePoint, which has 15,454 locations and 48,946 charging ports of either CCS or CHAdeMO as standard plugs.